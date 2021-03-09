American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00.

3/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00.

2/26/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/24/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $30.00.

1/21/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00.

NYSE:AEO opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

