American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

