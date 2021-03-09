American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces $0.43 Special Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Monday, May 10th.
American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of American Express stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.10. 5,478,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,424. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.
AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.
