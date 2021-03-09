American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces $0.43 Special Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Monday, May 10th.

American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.10. 5,478,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,424. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.