American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Express by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 72.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after buying an additional 110,631 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $147.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.