American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $147.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

