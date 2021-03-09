American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $33.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

NYSE AMH opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

