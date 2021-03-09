American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.85

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.85 and traded as high as $35.09. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 26,466 shares.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $381.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

