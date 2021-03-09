American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.39-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.047-88.047 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.17 million.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,707. The company has a market capitalization of $514.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

APEI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

