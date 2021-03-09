American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 11.9%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s share price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 421,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 474,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $666.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,173 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,268,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 358,583 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

