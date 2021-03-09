American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

NYSE AMT opened at $198.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,420 shares of company stock worth $764,771. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.