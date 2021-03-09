American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 8.7%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.49. 2,096,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,012,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Get American Well alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.