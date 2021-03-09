Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $37,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.80. 727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

