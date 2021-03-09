Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211,255 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.34% of Ameris Bancorp worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

