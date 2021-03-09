AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,120 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $112.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.