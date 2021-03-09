AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,068 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.30% of AMETEK worth $83,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 254.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after acquiring an additional 375,107 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 18.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after buying an additional 341,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

