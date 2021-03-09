Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $526,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,216,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after purchasing an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,072 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $154,213,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,680,000 after purchasing an additional 274,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 317,779 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

