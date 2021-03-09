Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.24 ($0.19), but opened at GBX 14.80 ($0.19). Amigo shares last traded at GBX 14.96 ($0.20), with a volume of 7,079,021 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.79.

In related news, insider Gary Jennison purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

