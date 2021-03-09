Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 897,992 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

