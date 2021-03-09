Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.24

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 376535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.