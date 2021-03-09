Amon Hits Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $4.08 million and $9,111.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00775388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

