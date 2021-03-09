Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $853.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
