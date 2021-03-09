Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,698,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,446,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.