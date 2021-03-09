Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 20.5% Higher This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $298.30 million and $10.60 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 466,447,778 coins and its circulating supply is 294,462,309 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

