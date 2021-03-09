Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $10.32. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1,031 shares trading hands.

ASYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amtech Systems by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 337,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 152,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

