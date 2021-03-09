Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

