Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 12.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amyris traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 4,995,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,500,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Get Amyris alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.