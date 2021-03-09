Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 8,743.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,887,000 after buying an additional 548,035 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $62,497,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

