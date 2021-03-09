Analysts Anticipate CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CooTek (Cayman)’s earnings. CooTek (Cayman) posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CooTek (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CooTek (Cayman).

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:CTK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 750,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,813. The company has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. CooTek has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

