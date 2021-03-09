Analysts Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.70). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSSI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $361.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

