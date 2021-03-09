Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $473.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.30 million and the highest is $476.50 million. Kirby reported sales of $643.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on KEX. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE KEX opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. Kirby has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $2,277,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 184.5% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 33.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after acquiring an additional 851,314 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,458,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

