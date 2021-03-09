Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NCR posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NCR stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in NCR by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in NCR by 57.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,741 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NCR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

