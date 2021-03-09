Analysts Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.14 million to $1.08 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $844.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $166.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

