Analysts Anticipate SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SenesTech.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SNES remained flat at $$1.55 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 334,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,407. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SenesTech (SNES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.