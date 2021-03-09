Analysts Anticipate SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SenesTech.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.
Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SenesTech (SNES)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.