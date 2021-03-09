Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of SRC opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -518.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

