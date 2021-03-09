Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce sales of $21.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.33 billion. Target reported sales of $19.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $91.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.45 billion to $95.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.48 billion to $97.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

TGT stock opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

