Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.35. 165,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $915.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 50.8% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 356,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.