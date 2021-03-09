Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,683,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,180,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

