Analysts Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report $489.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.82 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $472.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

