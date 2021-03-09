Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Crown reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 36.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCK opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

