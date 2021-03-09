Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.83 Million

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report $146.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.50 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $103.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $526.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.90 million to $544.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $460.62 million, with estimates ranging from $445.26 million to $483.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $957.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,803 shares of company stock valued at $953,354 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 77.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

