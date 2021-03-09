Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.29 billion and the highest is $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.71 billion to $26.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.74 billion to $27.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on DLTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

DLTR stock opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

