Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.59. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

Shares of FMC traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 270.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

