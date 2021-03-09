Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ford Motor reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,049,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 338,434 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 122,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of -316.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

