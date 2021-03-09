Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $22.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.48 billion and the highest is $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $19.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $86.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.78 billion to $90.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.45 billion to $92.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,132,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.