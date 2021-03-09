Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $436.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.79 million to $463.30 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $845.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $23,681,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 251,346 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.