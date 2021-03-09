Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $259.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.37. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.