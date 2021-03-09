Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report sales of $22.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.69 million. Quanterix posted sales of $15.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $96.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.69 million to $108.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.87 million, with estimates ranging from $121.01 million to $130.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,183 shares of company stock worth $3,923,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quanterix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

