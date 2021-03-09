Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,183. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Simmons First National by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

