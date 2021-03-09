Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.