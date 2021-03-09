Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 8th (ALGT, APH, ARGX, BDIMF, BDRBF, CERT, CNQ, FRHLF, FULC, IMRA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 8th:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.50 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $326.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $4.10 to $4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $0.55 to $0.80. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $38.00 to $46.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $6.50 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $18.50 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

